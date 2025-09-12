The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the live episode of WWE SmackDown this evening at 8/7c from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, WWE has announced the addition of a second championship clash for the advertised lineup.

Now confirmed for the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network and Netflix is week two of the newly launched WWE United States Championship Open Challenge series, with Sami Zayn defending his title this evening against an opponent yet to be announced.

Also advertised for the 9/12 blue brand prime time program is Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as the return of Brock Lesnar.

