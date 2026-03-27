The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Thursday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to announce a second championship match for the March 28 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT and HBO Max prime time program.

In the update on the 3/28 AEW Collision show, it was announced that “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will defend his AEW International Championship against Kevin “The Jet” Knight.

“The Jet scored a huge victory vs Okada in the C2,” Khan’s X post began. “After retaining his World Trios Title Sunday vs DCF, The Jet aims to win the International Title vs Okada THIS SATURDAY!

Also scheduled for the 3/28 installment of AEW Collision, which airs at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) (c) vs. Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships, as well as Ace Austin vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision Results coverage.