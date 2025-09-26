Some updates have surfaced regarding the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the post-WrestlePalooza episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand primetime Friday night program the company updated their official website to announce a new match and segment for the show.

WWE announced that Sami Zayn will hold his latest WWE United States Championship Open Challenge.

“With incredible title matchups against John Cena, Rey Fenix and Carmelo Hayes in the books, Sami Zayn will issue his forth United States Championship Open Challenge in as many weeks,” WWE.com wrote. “Find out who will step in the spotlight to challenge the fighting champion tonight.”

Also added to the lineup tonight is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who will look ahead to his upcoming showdown against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

“After successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestlePalooza, Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown with his sights set on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the Crown Jewel Title,” the WWE website noted.

Previously announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on USA Network from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. is Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, with WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in attendance to see who she will face at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, as well as Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab in women’s tag-team action.

