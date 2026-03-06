The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

As the road to WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas, NV. continues, WWE rolls into the Moda Center in Portland, OR. tonight, March 6, live at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the official WWE website has updated their preview for the program.

In the updated WWE.com preview for the 3/6 SmackDown in Portland, a second championship contest was officially announced.

Now confirmed for tonight’s blue brand prime time program from “The Rose City” is Carmelo Hayes defending his WWE United States Championship in the latest weekly open challenge.

An opponent for the reigning title-holder has yet to be announced.

“Tonight, Carmelo Hayes will once again host a United States Title Open Challenge,” the WWE website preview stated. “Who will answer the challenge this week? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.”

Also advertised for tonight’s show is Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Cody Rhodes, and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will go face-to-face with her title challenger for WrestleMania 42, Rhea Ripley.

