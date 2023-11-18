The second entrant to the inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament has been announced.

During this week’s special Friday night episode of AEW Collision, Lexy Nair spoke with CJ Perry and Andrade El Idolo for a backstage interview segment.

While talking with Nair, Perry made it official that El Idolo is the second official entrant in the first-ever new annual tournament from All Elite Wrestling.

As noted, Bryan Danielson was previously announced as the first official entrant into the round-robin, six-week tourney.