The second-ever WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Champion has been crowned.

Following the Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors co-main event at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, the action shifted to the second of two championship bouts, as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes of SmackDown battled WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins of Raw inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

In the end, it was The Vision leader delivering on his promise of beating “The American Nightmare” without the help of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed or Paul Heyman.

He did, however, get an assist in the form of the Rolex watch that Rhodes gifted him after their tag-team tilt against Roman Reigns and The Rock on ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania a couple of years ago.

Rollins would use the watch to knock out Rhodes, laying him out after several minutes of frustration in his ability to find a way to put Rhodes down and keep him there for the win.

This ended up doing the trick.

After decking the self-proclaimed “QB1” of WWE, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE followed up with a vicious Stomp.

But he still wasn’t satisfied.

To ensure he got the job done, by himself as promised going into the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event in Australia this weekend, Seth Rollins climbed the ropes and leaped off, connecting with a Super Stomp to put the finishing touches on the match.

From there, it was all just a matter of sealing the deal. And that’s exactly what he did.

Rollins quickly followed up with an immediate cover, scoring the pinfall and picking up the victory over Rhodes to win the main event of the evening.

With the victory, Seth Rollins became the second-ever WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Champion, joining the only previous Superstar to hold that distinction, who ironically enough was Cody Rhodes.

After the match, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to the ring to present Seth Rollins with his Men’s Crown Jewel Championship title belt, as well as his Crown Jewel championship ring.

Rollins stood by as the WWE boss-man strapped the title on him and slid the ring on his finger. Rollins then yanked the microphone out of Cathy Kelley’s hands, robbing her of her duties of interviewing him in the ring after the match. Rollins said everyone knows what she was going to ask anyways, and proceeded to cut a brief promo gloating about doing what he said he would do.

From there, Rollins posed on the ropes as fireworks and pyro erupted inside the jam-packed RAC Arena in Perth. He was then joined by WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The two posed with their respective Crown Jewel titles and rings as the credits flashed on the screen and WWE Crown Jewel: Perth went off the air.

