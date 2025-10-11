The second-ever WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion has been crowned.

Following the Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed opener at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, the action shifted to the first of two championship bouts, as WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer of Raw battled WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton of SmackDown inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

After a strong video package hyped the title showdown, both champions made their entrances to a lively crowd reaction that clearly favored Vaquer. Once the bell rang, the two delivered a fast-paced, competitive technical showcase. Early chain wrestling saw the champions exchange holds and counters before Vaquer took control with precision strikes and submissions. Stratton fired back with her trademark athleticism, connecting with an Alabama Slam and a falcon arrow into a backstabber for close near falls.

The Perth crowd remained red-hot as the two traded big moves down the stretch. Vaquer survived Stratton’s attempts at the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and the Swanton Bomb, countering both in dramatic fashion. Paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero on his birthday week, Vaquer hit her signature Devil’s Kiss and followed up with a spinning corkscrew splash to score the decisive pinfall, handing Stratton her first loss of 2025.

Following the match, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring to congratulate Vaquer, presenting her with the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship and the symbolic Crown Jewel ring. An emotional Vaquer addressed the crowd, thanking Australia for their support.

“This is not just a beautiful championship,” Vaquer said. “It represents all the motivation, support, and love you have given me. You believed in me, and now I believe in myself.”

The crowd erupted in “You deserve it” chants as Vaquer celebrated on the turnbuckles, pyro filling the arena to mark the crowning of La Primera as the new Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

