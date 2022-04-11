The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Harry Smith will be taking on Mike Knox in a singles-matchup at the April 30th Powerrr Trip special, which takes place from Valor Hall in Oak Grove Kentucky.
Two of the biggest powerhouses in NWA collide on April 30th in Oak Grove, KY for PowerrrTrip 2!
What happens when @DBSmithjr meets @bookmikeknox one-on-one!?
Reply w/ your pick!
🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N!!! #prowrestling #wrestling #WrestlingTwitter #IWC #WrestlingCommunity
— NWA (@nwa) April 10, 2022
UPDATE LINEUP FOR POWERRR TRIP 2:
-Homicide vs. Colby Corino for the NWA Junior Heavyweight championship
-Harry Smith vs. Mike Knox