Another new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As noted, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed a “Last Monster Standing” showdown for the September 30 episode of WWE Raw next Monday night.

In an update, in a segment backstage before the main event of the 9/23 show, Xavier Woods and Rey Mysterio had words in a tense moment, which led to Rey announcing that his scheduled match against Finn Balor that was going to be announced for 9/30 is going to have to wait, because now it will be he and Woods having a fight next week instead.

Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods joins Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match as two confirmed matches for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw next Monday night, September 30.

