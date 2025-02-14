The 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is starting to take shape.

On Friday morning, WWE announced the second official inductee into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced during his appearance on ESPN’s Get Up program this morning that women’s wrestling legend Michelle McCool will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

The only other confirmed inductee thus far for the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is Triple H himself.

The WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, NV.