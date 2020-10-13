WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened the second round of the 2020 WWE Draft Night 2 on tonight’s RAW episode and announced several picks.

RAW picked Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy to come from SmackDown.

SmackDown picked Kevin Owens to come from RAW, and for Daniel Bryan to stay on the brand.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft.

Below is an updated look at 2020 WWE Draft picks so far:

ROUND 1 (ON FRIDAY’S SMACKDOWN)

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2 (ON FRIDAY’S SMACKDOWN)

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3 (ON FRIDAY’S SMACKDOWN)

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Jey Uso stays on SmackDown

* Mandy Rose stays on RAW

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio go from RAW to SmackDown

* The Miz and John Morrison go from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4 (ON FRIDAY’S SMACKDOWN)

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods go from SmackDown to RAW

* Big E stays on SmackDown

* Dana Brooke stays on RAW

* Otis stays on SmackDown

* Angel Garza stays on RAW

FREE AGENTS

* Humberto Carrillo stays on RAW

* Tucker goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Drew Gulak goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Kalisto stays on SmackDown

* Shorty G stays on SmackDown

* Murphy goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Gran Metalik TBA

* Lince Dorado TBA

* Mickie James TBA

ROUND 1 (ON TONIGHT’S RAW)

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Randy Orton stays on RAW

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley stays on SmackDown

* RAW Tag Team Champions (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) go to SmackDown from RAW

* Charlotte Flair stays on RAW

ROUND 2 (ON TONIGHT’S RAW)

* Braun Strowman goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Daniel Bryan stays on SmackDown

* Matt Riddle goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Kevin Owens goes to SmackDown from RAW

* Jeff Hardy goes to RAW from SmackDown

