As noted, WWE taped this week’s WWE Night Of Champions go-home episode of WWE SmackDown on Tuesday afternoon at the O2 Arena in London, England.

In addition to the SmackDown spoiler report we published earlier today, here is a second set of spoilers from the 6/23 taping for the 6/26 episode.

Trick Williams and Ricky Saints opened the show. They had a back-and-forth segment ahead of their Night of Champions match.

They did an angle where Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga officially split from Solo Sioka after teasing it on last week’s show.

AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer.

War Raiders backstage issued a challenge to WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & R-Truth.

LA Knight and Solo Sikoa had a segment in the ring where they had dueling promos.

Paige defeated Jacy Jayne.

Danhausen and Matt Cardona defeated Los Garza. The Miz and Kit Wilson assisted Cardona & Danhausen with the win.

Jade Cargill defeated Chelsea Green.

Giulia defeated Kiana Jameas. Blake Monroe made her main roster debut and attacked Giulia after the match.

The final segment had Jey Uso, Oba Femi, Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes all in the ring. They all ended up getting into a brawl to end the show.

After the taping finished, there was a dark match where Seth Rollins and Oba Femi defeated The Vision. Rollins did the Oba strut after the match.

Make sure to join us here every Friday at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)