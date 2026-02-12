This week’s All Elite Wrestling Wednesday night show in “The Golden State” was quite the newsworthy episode.

As noted, former champions returned for the first time in over a year and a major title change took place, leading to a ladder match announcement for AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

And that was just the first half of the show!

The evening would continue, with Roderick Strong seemingly turning heel on Orange Cassidy, bailing on him and leaving him high-and-dry in their tag-team tilt against Clark Connors and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders.

If that wasn’t enough, The Young Bucks won a number one contender match to earn the next title shot at reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR, and Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland had a savage brawl that saw “The Cleaner” speared off the entrance stage, where he went through a table way down below upon landing.

Following all of this and more, the show settled into the advertised main event of the evening.

A Strap Match with the AEW Women’s World Championship on-the-line.

When all was said-and-done, thanks to an assist from The Sisters of Sin, it was Thekla who managed to get her hand raised, picking up the victory over a bloody Kris Statlander to become the brand new AEW Women’s World Champion (see video highlights below).

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 2/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.