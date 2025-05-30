The card for TNA Against All Odds 2025 is quickly starting to fill-up.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, two new title tilts were announced as the first pair of confirmed matches for the upcoming TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event.

As noted, The Nemeths vs. The Rascalz will take place for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships. The Rascalz defeated First Class, The System and The Aztec Warriors on this week’s TNA iMPACT to earn the shot.

Later in the show, Lei Ying Lee defeated one-half of the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions, Ash By Elegance, in singles action to earn a shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich came to the ring after the match and told Lee, “I’ll see you at Against All Odds!”

TNA Against All Odds is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2025, at the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona.