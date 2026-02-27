The lineup for tonight’s WWE blue brand show continues to take shape.

Heading into the Friday, February 27, Elimination Chamber “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, a new title match has been announced for the show.

Carmelo Hayes, the reigning WWE United States Champion, will defend his title in his latest weekly U.S. Title Open Challenge match series.

Hayes responded to the announcement via social media, boasting in advance that he will be in the “match of the night” this evening.

“Match of the night,” Hayes wrote via his official X account (see post below). “Melo OTW!”

Also advertised for the 2/27 episode of SmackDown in Louisville is Oba Femi vs. The Miz, Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa, Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, as well as Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams talking Men’s Elimination Chamber.

