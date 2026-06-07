The lineup for Monday’s special daytime episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

As always, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media on Sunday morning to deliver some new announcements for the coming week’s red brand show.

In a new post shared via Instagram and X, the red brand shot-caller announced the addition of a second championship clash to the June 8 lineup for WWE Raw.

Now confirmed for the 6/6 show at Accor Arena in Paris, France is Sol Ruca defending her newly won WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria.

Previously announced for Monday’s show in France is Penta vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Also revealed for Monday’s Raw in Paris live daytime show kicking off at 2/1c on Netflix will open up with a segment featuring Oba Femi. Femi is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio in the ongoing 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Additionally, King and Queen of the Ring tournament action will continue, with Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green scheduled.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in Paris, France! 🇫🇷 📺: 2e/11p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! C'est officiel. pic.twitter.com/IxZadFOubT — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 7, 2026