Big Cass gets another vignette hyping his return to WWE.

During the July 20 episode of WWE Raw at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, a second new vignette aired in the first hour of the show to promote the highly-anticipated WWE return of Big Cass.

Cass, formerly known as Big Bill in AEW, where he performed as part of The Learning Tree alongside Chris Jericho, among other roles in the company, was shown in silhouette fashion as headlines were shown behind him focusing on his release from WWE back in 2018.

Once again the vignette ended with the date “8/3” appearing behind him.

The 8/3 date is in reference to the post-SummerSlam 2026 episode of WWE Raw, which takes place on August 3, one day after the two-night “Biggest Party of the Summer” premium live event on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

WWE Raw on 8/3 airs live on Netflix from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, IA.

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