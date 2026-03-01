A new AEW World Championship match is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision in Denver, CO., Maxwell Jacob Friedman announced that he will defend the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight on the March 4 edition of AEW Dynamite.

MJF opened AEW Collision by calling out Tony Khan, demanding that the stipulation for his upcoming AEW Revolution bout be changed. Before he could get too far into his complaints, he was interrupted by Knight.

Knight pointed to his recent string of victories and made it clear he was ready for a bigger opportunity. That prompted MJF to make a bold move, offering Knight a world title shot on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show.

Knight didn’t hesitate.

He accepted on the spot.

The announcement adds another high-stakes element to MJF’s already packed schedule, as he is also set to defend the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch at AEW Revolution.

Interestingly, Knight and Page are currently aligned as two-thirds of the AEW Trios Champions alongside “Speedball” Mike Bailey, creating a layered dynamic heading into both upcoming title bouts.

Also scheduled for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite is Thekla defending her AEW Women’s World Championship against former title-holder Thunder Rosa.

AEW Dynamite on March 4 emanates from El Paso, TX.

