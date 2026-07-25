A heated confrontation between Kyle Fletcher and Bandido spilled over at San Diego Comic-Con just days before their AEW Redemption showdown.

During AEW’s panel on Friday, tensions flared when Fletcher confronted Brody King. Before long, Bandido stepped in, and the verbal exchange quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The two stars traded punches as security rushed in to separate them, bringing the brawl under control before it could escalate further (see video below).

The incident adds even more fuel to their already personal rivalry ahead of Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where Fletcher is scheduled to defend the AEW International Championship against Bandido.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday night for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.