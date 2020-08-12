 Security Guard From WWE Monday Night Raw Revealed

The security guard who confronted the new RETRIBUTION faction from last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed thanks to the Local Competitor Twitter account. He has been identified as Ariel Dominguez, who has been appearing regularly on WWE programming, including last Friday’s 205 Live and the first Raw Underground segment where he was tossed around by MVP.

