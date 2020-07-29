Security Guards and Medical Official From WWE Raw Revealed

On last night’s episode WWE Raw several security officials separated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler following their double-countout no-contest in the middle of the show. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed those officials as indie wrestlers Dante Marquis Carter, Ariel Dominguez, “Upgrade” Mike Reed, and Nick Stanley.
Later on in the show Murphy and Seth Rollins would attack former NXT champion Aleister Black to the point that he would need a medical official to help him out of the arena. That official has been identified as Steven Kai Douglas, who also helped Rey Mysterio at Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
Check it out below.
On @WWE RAW: Who tried to separate Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax after their match? The security guards were Dante Marquis Carter @inquiswetrust, Ariel Dominguez @Official_ArielD, “Upgrade” Mike Reed @UpgradeMikeReed, & Nick Stanley @realnickstanley. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/g7MI25WKhz
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 29, 2020
Later on @WWE RAW: who tended to Aleister Black after he was attacked by Seth Rollins & Murphy? The medic was World Wrestling Network (WWN) referee Steven Kai Douglas @KaiDouglas19. Kai also appeared at Extreme Rules where he helped a 1-eyed Rey Mysterio. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/tuqzGcIhH3
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 29, 2020
