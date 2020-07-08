Security Guards From This Week’s Episode Of WWE Monday Night Raw Revealed

The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed the identity of the two security guards who ejected Nikki Cross from this past Monday’s episode of Raw. They are the Diamond Kid and Mike Reed, two extras who were previously seen in the contract signing between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, which ended in the infamous urine throw.
The account also reports that the Diamond Kid regularly wrestles at World Xtreme Wrestling run by WWE Hall of Famer Afa from the Wild Samoans. Check out all the details below.
On @WWE RAW: Who ejected Nikki Cross @NikkiCrossWWE during the Asuka @WWEAsuka vs. Bayley @itsBayleyWWE main event match? The Diamond Kid & “Upgrade” Mike Reed @UpgradeMikeReed were the security guards on this week’s RAW episode. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/SIxtkEBJPm
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 8, 2020
The Diamond Kid who mainly competes for @WXWOffice & Rock Steady Wrestling @SteadyWrestling was an undisclosed WWE extra these past couple of months before his RAW appearance this week. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/m80s0yTyAt
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 8, 2020
