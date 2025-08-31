Fightful Select is reporting that Shane Helms played a role in producing the Logan Paul vs. John Cena matchup, with Jason Jordan also serving as an on-site producer.

Becky Lynch debuted a new signature move, the Lynch Pin, during her appearance at WWE Clash in Paris.

WWE maintained heightened security for multiple talents on Sunday following several fan-related incidents.

After the recent incidents. WWE now has security escorting wrestlers around. pic.twitter.com/ZinVqNnlIU — KotasWrestling (@KotasIdiots) August 31, 2025

WWE announced that Sunday’s Clash in Paris pay-per-view at the Paris La Défense Arena drew 30,343 fans.

Commentator Michael Cole highlighted that the event set a new single-event attendance record for the venue, surpassing the previous benchmark held by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert in May 2024.

While WWE has not disclosed the exact gate revenue for Clash in Paris, Swift’s four-night run at the arena attracted roughly 45,000 fans per night.

Logan Paul and John Cena delivered a show-stealing match at WWE Clash in Paris, but in the end, it was Cena who stood tall, notching his 99th career pay-per-view victory.

Both men traded heavy shots and hit their signature finishers. Cena even broke out the Styles Clash in a rare nod to his past rival, but it wasn’t enough to put Paul away. The United States Champion fired back with two Pauls From Grace, yet Cena refused to stay down.

The finish saw Cena connect with an Attitude Adjustment before going for a second. Paul wriggled free and landed his infamous right hand, nearly stealing the match. When he went for another, Cena ducked and delivered a second Attitude Adjustment, collapsing on top of Paul to score the three-count.

After the match, Cena soaked in the ovation from the Paris crowd. He shared a kiss with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, who was sitting ringside, and went over to country rap star Jelly Roll, who recently made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025. Cena then returned to the ring one final time to salute the fans.

PARIS, your time is NOW! John Cena is here! THEY’RE SIGNING FOR YOU, JOHN! 🔊🎶 pic.twitter.com/eABMFBsnRX — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

THIS MATCH IS INCREDIBLE!!! 👏👏👏 John Cena vs. Logan Paul is just non-stop! pic.twitter.com/vSIKvBRpyr — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

SIMPLY WOW. Much respect to John Cena and Logan Paul! WHAT A MATCH! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Kb4xtWDp9e — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

John Cena and Logan Paul put on an incredible match but John Cena leaves #WWEClash in Paris with the win! pic.twitter.com/uPbZQHFj5C — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

For just the second time in his WWE career, Sheamus was forced to tap out. In a hard-hitting Donnybrook Match at WWE Clash in Paris, Sheamus and Rusev left it all in the ring, but it was Rusev who emerged victorious.

After a brawl, Rusev trapped Sheamus in a modified Accolade — this time using Sheamus’ own shillelagh as leverage across his jaw. Sheamus had no choice but to submit.

BAR FIGHT!!! 👊🔥 This is what you get in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match! pic.twitter.com/EuJydhJLJy — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

Music artist and part-time WWE wrestler Jelly Roll attended today’s WWE Clash in Paris pay-per-view event, joining hip-hop star Post Malone at ringside. Other notable attendees included UFC fighter Morgan Charrière and British actor Georgie Farmer.

Jelly Roll shared an emotional moment with John Cena following the co-main event. After Cena defeated Logan Paul, he embraced Jelly Roll at ringside. Earlier this month, Jelly Roll made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam, teaming with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H commented on the celebrity presence, writing on social media: “Always great to see our friends, music icons @JellyRoll615 and @PostMalone taking in #WWEClash in Paris. What a tag team 👀”

Always great to see our friends, music icons @JellyRoll615 and @PostMalone taking in #WWEClash in Paris.

What a tag team 👀 pic.twitter.com/fKt1bltgDR — Triple H (@TripleH) August 31, 2025