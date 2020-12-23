Indie superstar Sefa Fatu took to Twitter earlier today and teased a possible arrival in AEW. Fatu is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and the brother of WWE’s top tag team, The Usos. He writes, “[email protected],” with an AEW logo in the background, a post which caught the attention of most of the online wrestling fan-base. He later added, “Oh yall see me now huh.”

Oh yall see me now huh. — “THE PROBLEM” (@RealSefaFatu) December 23, 2020

Top AEW superstar and Executive Cody Rhodes would respond to Fatu writing, “I’ve never met an Uce that couldn’t wrestle at the highest level! Might need to make a scouting trip to see Sefa…”

… I’ve never met an Uce that couldn’t wrestle at the highest level! Might need to make a scouting trip to see Sefa… https://t.co/lE9iAdVTtn — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 23, 2020

Fatu has worked regularly in the independent circuit, most notably for Game Changer Wrestling and his father’s promotion KnokX Pro Wrestling in California.

Stay tuned.