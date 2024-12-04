AEW has made some announcements to the advertised lineups for this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.

On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jamie Hayter will speak live on the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, after weeks of being stalked by The House of Black’s Julia Hart.

Additionally, it was announced that Ricochet will face Komander in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League match on the December 6 episode of AEW Rampage, and that Daniel Garia will go one-on-one against The Beast Mortos in a Blue League match in the AEW Continental Classic.

This Friday, 12/6

10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT

Friday Night #AEWRampage Continental Classic Gold League@KingRicochet vs @KomandercrMX It will be a High Flying Friday Night when world renowned veteran Ricochet fights young rising star Komander in a Gold League showdown THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/MUnid7Ni6v — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 3, 2024