Segment Announced for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy program will continue during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.
WWE has announced that Hardy will appear on MizTV with The Miz. A promo for the segment can be seen above.
Friday’s SmackDown will also feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defending against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s SmackDown.
