The lineup is already starting to take shape for the post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT next Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+.

During the TNA Emergence 2024 special event on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, PCO defeated Matt Cardona’s “Mystery Monster” Shera to successfully retain his TNA Digital Media and International Heavyweight Championships.

After the match, in a backstage segment, Steph De Lander was with PCO and once again made it clear that she is his wife, and not the “property” of Cardona.

She informed Cardona that she would be confronting him on the post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, September 5.

Cardona fired back with a response on X, writing “PCO is LUCKY that I’m not ‘Alwayz Ready’ yet! Stay away from MY Steph De Lander! She’s MY PROPERTY!”

TNA tapes iMPACT in Louisville, KY. on Saturday, August 31.

