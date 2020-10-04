After defeating Reno Scum at Victory Road, Heath was told by Scott D’amore that they’d finally have a talk about signing him to IMPACT Wrestling. Heath has been petitioning since Slammiversary for IMPACT to sign him to a contract, but so far has been unsuccessful. Back in August, Heath faced Moose for an opportunity to be signed and win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, but lost. Heath’s former tag team partner, Rhino, and several celebrities have shown their support in getting Heath signed.

Heath was released from the WWE back in April due to coronavirus pandemic budget cuts. Once his 90-day no compete clause had expired, Heath appeared at Slammiversary as one of many teased superstars to get signed.