An update has surfaced regarding tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Coming out of the historic start of the WWE on ESPN era on Saturday night, WWE returns this evening with WWE Raw at a special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix from Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth continues, the September 22, 2025 episode of WWE Raw takes place tonight as the first show following WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN.

While WWE has yet to announce any matches for the show, the company announced on Monday afternoon that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be appearing on a segment on the show.

Additionally, Alicia Taylor noted on social media that she will be taking the night off, and that Lilian Garcia will be filling in for her.

For what it is worth, WWE.com is advertising Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch and LA Knight for tonight’s show, in addition to Cody Rhodes appearing.

