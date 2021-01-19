AEW has announced two new segments with top stars for tomorrow night’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

Sting will return to the show to congratulate TNT Champion Darby Allin for retaining his title over Brian Cage on last week’s New Year’s Smash Night 2 show.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will also appear on Dynamite tomorrow night. Omega will be there to “reflect on his dominance” just days after working the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill main event, where he and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s AEW Dynamite show and be sure to join us tomorrow night for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appears with Don Callis to reflect on his dominance

* Sting congratulates AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley returns to action

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara

* Matt Sydal and Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford

* Miro gives an update on his butler Chuck Taylor

* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon

* Birthday celebration for Brodie Lee Jr. with Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana vs. Luther, Serpentico, Jack Evans and Angelico

