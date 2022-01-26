The semi-finals of the 2022 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now set.

Tonight’s NXT episode opened with MSK defeating Jacket Time to advance to the semis. The Grizzled Young Veterans later defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward to advance.

The semi-finals will now feature MSK vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, plus The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Last week’s NXT saw Enofe and Blade secure the upset win over Legado del Fantasma, while The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

The finals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic will take place at NXT Vengeance Day on Tuesday, February 15, and will be MSK or Enofe and Blade vs. The Creed Brothers or The GYV.

The winners of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic will have their names added to the Dusty Cup trophy, and they will receive a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

Stay tuned for more on the Dusty Classic. Below are a few related shots from this week’s tournament matches:

