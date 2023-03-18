The semi-finals are now set for NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2023.

Friday’s event in Tokyo saw SANADA defeat stablemate Tetsuya Naito to advance. After the match, Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI) came to the ring and SANADA ended up joining them after leaving Los Ingobernables de Japon. TAKA then declared that they will be called Just Five Guys.

Friday’s show also saw Mark Davis defeat EVIL to advance to the semis. Will Ospreay was at ringside for the match with his arm in a sling. As noted, Ospreay was forced to exit the tournament due to the injury, and he announced Davis as his replacement.

Davis vs. SANADA will now take place on Sunday in Gunma.

Saturday’s event in Shizuoka saw David Finlay defeat Shota Umino with Trash Panda to advance to the semi-finals. The main event of today’s show was the final quarterfinals bout with NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga defeating IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto to advance.

Sunday’s show will now feature Tonga vs. Finlay in the quarterfinals, along with Davis vs. SANADA. The winners of those two bouts will meet in the finals on Tuesday, March 21 in Niigata.

Below is an updated look at the New Japan Cup brackets:

