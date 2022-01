TERMINUS Pro has announced on Twitter that AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb will be competing at their second ever event on February 24th from Atlanta, Georgia.

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/gQ0uv3CuWa — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 29, 2022

Previously announced for the even are Lio Rush and Shane “Swerve” Strickland. Stay tuned for more updates on TERMINUS.