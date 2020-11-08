AEW star and current NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb participated in the media scrum immediately following last night’s Full Gear pay per view. Highlights from Deeb’s interview can be found below.

On AEW and NWA’s relationship:

If you think back on pro wrestling, in the territory days, people were just swapping around, traveling here, working there, and working with different people. When wrestling became really monopolized, it became separated, and I think to the detriment of the fans. ‘So-and-so is here, so-and-so is there, you can’t see that match.’ As understandable as it is, this partnership between NWA and AEW is super powerful, and I think it’s going to change wrestling. From a women’s standpoint, I’m really excited about it.

How the AEW women’s division has potential:

I think the AEW women’s roster is really growing, and it has so much potential. With people coming in from the outside — when you’re in wrestling, it only helps you to wrestle other people, other women, and other men. It just helps you the more you get in the ring with different people. You become a more well-rounded wrestler. I think with this partnership and different women coming in, and different women going elsewhere, it’s going to benefit everybody. I think the fans are really excited about it, too, and it keeps it very interesting.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)