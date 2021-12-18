AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb was the latest guest on the Wrestling Inc Daily to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on CM Punk and how she finds him to be a master storyteller. Highlights are below.

On her relationship with CM Punk:

“We have a great relationship, we obviously go back a long way and we did some really good business together over the years. I met Punk in, I want to say 2005 at OVW when he first reported there and Paul Heyman was booking the show and Punk was his guy. Punk was the driving force behind getting me to Shimmer for the first time, which at the time was, as a female wrestler, that was the indie that you aspire to go to because that was the best. From Shimmer that got me to Ring Of Honor. Punk really guided me and really helped support me in getting to all these places before WWE.”

How fans still reach out to her regarding how much they loved the Straight Edge Society:

“I think because we had that great relationship and that friendship and that foundation, we had chemistry already just from all of that. It translated on-screen. I constantly get tagged on social media and people still love The Straight Edge Society and it was over a decade ago, it’s crazy. I love having him in the locker room.”

Calls Punk a master storyteller who everyone should go to for feedback:

“If there’s someone you want to go to for feedback, especially from a storytelling perspective. The dude’s a master storyteller. I mean he blows my mind with some of the stuff he does. He’s clearly one of the best to ever do it and we have a great relationship. We talk every week and everything is great and yeah, we might see a reunion one day.”