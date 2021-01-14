AEW star and current NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a variety of topics, most notably how her departure from WWE was a blessing in disguise.

Deeb states that she has no hard feelings towards WWE, as she would have not been granted the opportunity to flourish in AEW as much as she has.

It was probably the best thing that ever happened to me, losing my job, because [AEW] probably would not be happening right now. I don’t even look back on that with any type of negative feelings or anything; it is purely positive for me.

