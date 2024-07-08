Serena Deeb says a major WWE superstar was backstage at AEW Double or Nothing.

The former NWA Women’s Champion spoke with Gabby AF about Rhea Ripley, who has been out of action in WWE or the last few months due to an arm injury she suffered at the hands of Liv Morgan. Deeb reveals that she embraced Ripley at Double or Nothing and even broke down into tears as the two new each other extensively during their time at the Performance Center.

Anything is possible. It’s a cool place for the business to be at because for so long, it wasn’t like that, and it was very rigid, the very rigid lines of, ‘No, you can’t cross that,’ and now the lines are blurred. You mentioned Jordynne [Grace], I thought her match at that NXT pay-per-view was really good. I really respect her. She’s honestly somebody, yeah, I would love to get in there with Jordynne at some point. But I would say definitely number one is Rhea Ripley. When we were at the Performance Center together, we just had a really cool bond. I felt really close with her. I think of all the coaches, myself and Scotty 2 Hotty, we were kind of her people. I always had her back, I always tried to pep her up and encourage her. I know, and I’m not saying, ‘Oh, I knew,’ but I knew. I was like, this girl’s a star. Once she gets that right thing, forget about it, she’s gonna rise so fast, which she has. I actually saw her at Double or Nothing. I saw her, I couldn’t believe it when I saw her. I was completely shocked. We embraced each other, I gave her the biggest hug, and we seriously did not let go for like ten minutes. We were just standing there with our arms around each other. I cried multiple times. I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, I knew it. You’ve persevered through so much.’ I love watching her. I think she’s the biggest star in women’s wrestling. I think her in-ring work is incredible, on top of all her character work. She’s number one. I told her that. In my personal opinion, she’s just operating at a level that, there’s a lot of great women, but she’s up here in my opinion. When I saw her, I was like, ‘I want to wrestle you so bad.’ I think for both of us, it’s a dream match, for sure.

Deeb is currently on course to collide with Riho in AEW. You can check the full interview below.