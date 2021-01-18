During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Serena Deeb spoke on her experience working with C.M. Punk in the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

It was a learning experience working with somebody like Punk. He has a very strong personality, and he has very strong beliefs, so he will fight for those beliefs until the day he dies and he will not apologize for it. I think that’s what got him really far in wrestling and gave him a lot of success. Not only that, but that’s a quality that I think really worked for him. He would speak up, and he would speak his mind. If he didn’t like something, he would communicate that. There were several times when he didn’t like something and it was changed.

So, I learned a lot from him just in terms of confidence. He’s somebody who I really admire in that in that realm. I think favorite moments – obviously doing WrestleMania. Punk wrestled Rey Mysterio, and probably my favorite moment the entire time managing was in that match when Punk was on the ropes ready to take the 619, and Rey hit the ropes. I hopped up on the apron, and there were 72,000 people there in Phoenix. The boos – literally across my back, I felt these boos just standing on the apron. This little 5’4″ girl in this huge stadium, and the people were so mad in that moment, and it was just an awesome feeling.