Serena Deeb is the next person added to the list of people going into quarantine. She announced that she will be shutting herself in for 10 days because she came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. She doesn’t say whether she has it or if this is just a safety precaution. As a result, Deeb has been pulled from the NWA event. The new match will feature Allysin Kay against Nicole Savoy.

Her announcement comes via NWA’s Twitter account:

“Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. I am taking extra precaution and will be self-quaranting for 10 days. Due to this, I unfortunately have to postpone the match at Primetime Live next week with Allysin Kay. I offer my utmost apologies for this. This is a serious matter, and the health and safety of everyone involved always comes first.”