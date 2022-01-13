AEW star Serena Deeb recently spoke with the Washington Post to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how her release from WWE back in 2020 was the best thing that ever happened to her since it launched her singles-career in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says her release from WWE in 2020 was the best thing that ever happened to her:

“Honestly, I consider both of my releases from WWE two of the best things that have ever happened to me.”

Her thoughts on the early launch of AEW:

“I was watching AEW thinking I want to wrestle there, I stand behind what they’re doing, I stand behind how different it is. The things I had heard about the backstage atmosphere, everything planted that goal into my mind at that point.”

How positive the atmosphere is in AEW:

“A lot of us say this to each other every week, we literally work at the best company in the world. You never feel like, ‘I can’t go to anybody.’ There are other companies where that feeling is overwhelming.”