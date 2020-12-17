NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb recently appeared on The Hashtag Show to discuss all things pro wrestling, where Deeb revealed that the NWA is looking to begin filming new content early next year. Hear what she has to say on the subject, as well as other topics, below.

On the cross-promotion going on between AEW and NWA:

Doing this work with NWA and AEW, it’s something special because cross-promotion hasn’t been done in wrestling in awhile. To be part of that and someone who represents this historic company in the NWA and now bringing that title to Dynamite and defending it against AEW women, I’m super excited about that.

On IMPACT:

This stuff with IMPACT is exciting as well. That’s another cross-promotion where we can do some special things. New Japan is on that list as well. It’s always been a dream of mine to wrestle on a New Japan show. It hasn’t always been a promotion that showcases women, but the way that wrestling has moved and evolved, more places that, historically speaking, didn’t have a lot of women’s action are more open to it. I would love to wrestle for New Japan.

When the NWA is coming back:

For the foreseeable future, I’m really excited. NWA is probably starting back up again with some tapings in January or early next year. My intention as champion is to defend it all over the world. I would love to be a platform to showcase other women. The possibilities are endless.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)