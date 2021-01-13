AEW star and current NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb spoke with Steel Chair Magazine to hype up tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, where Deeb will be defending her title agains the Dark Order’s Tay Conti. During the interview Deeb would be asked about potentially morphing from an in-ring competitor into a coach for AEW much like she did at WWE. Hear is what she had to say on that.

Absolutely, that has been discussed, and it’s something that I feel great about. I love coaching, and I love helping. I’ve always thought, even in my time coaching at WWE, before this, it would be really cool and really powerful to take on a player-coach role where I’m able to wrestle and get in the ring, do that part of it while also helping out a little bit more behind the scenes and kind of helping scout for women that are out there that might not have been seen yet. I think taking on that role especially when independent shows start running again, pending the whole COVID situation. I’m hoping that I can step into a little bit more of that player-coach role, and I can continue contributing in that way. To touch on your point, that is something that I’m really interested in doing, and I think the feeling is mutual from AEW. The women’s division is in a really amazing growth period right now, where the women are stepping up, and there are more women coming in, and there are hungry women who are working really hard to improve. I would love for my matches and my ring work to just help accelerate that process.