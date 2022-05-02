During her appearance on the latest Busted Open Radio program AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb spoke about her history with current AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa, and how she hopes to face Rosa in an ironwoman matchup somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Touches on their history from NWA:

“You know, we go back. We have history. The whole NWA, we had a feud, I believe it was three matches, right around the time I started with AEW, those first few months. So we have some history, and it might be time to revisit that history.”

Names the stipulation she wants when she faces Rosa:

“Well, dream [match] would be an Ironwoman Match. That’s the dream. I love all the ideas of stipulations and all that, but I’m grounded in technical wrestling. That’s what I love to do and she’s the same. We’re both very technical, and I think an Ironwoman would be magical with her.”

