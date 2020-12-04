AEW star Serena Deeb was a recent guest on Women’s Wrestling Talk where the current NWA women’s champion stated she hopes to have a high-stakes showdown against AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida, and is looking to become a double-champion. Highlights are below.

Says she wants a high-stakes matchup against AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida:

So many, I mean there is an entire roster of women that I haven’t had the chance to get in the ring with before. But, I would say first and foremost, Hikaru Shida, the AEW women’s champion is someone that… I really like her wrestling style and I think she has been a great champion.

Eyeing to become a double-champion

That is absolutely what I’m gunning for. I think, you know, it would be really powerful to hold two championships at the same time, especially for two of the top companies in the world. When I first joined the AEW roster, I 100% had my sights set on being the champion. Then there was a crossover with NWA and I started doing stuff with them. So, it’s 100% what I’m looking at and where I’m looking at going.

Check out Deeb’s full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)