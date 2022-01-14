AEW star Serena Deeb recently participated in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where the former NWA women’s champion spoke on a number of topics, including her friendship with CM Punk and how she hopes to wrestle a 60-minute matchup with Thunder Rosa. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the technician style she had adopted:

I’ve landed on this submission, technical style that I really love so I watch [Dean] Malenko, Harts, Bryan Danielson. You know, I think you gotta just figure out what you like, what you enjoy and what you have fun with in the ring. But point one is find a reputable school and I am hoping to open Deeb’s Dojo hopefully in the next year. Maybe in Orlando so, stay tuned.

On her friendship with CM Punk:

She mentioned how helpful he was to her throughout her career and how happy she was to see him when he made his return to wrestling last August. It wouldn’t be the Straight Edge Society [if CM Punk and I teamed up again]. That’s — we’ve evolved, we’ve all evolved past that but, I’d love to team with Punk again to be honest with you so. I was really happy to see him [when he first showed up in AEW]. Yeah, really happy to see him. It had been a long time, and I think he is very important to this locker room in so many ways. He’s always helped me out. You know, he helped me with SHIMMER, he helped me with Ring of Honor and then obviously Straight Edge Society and so, he’s one of the great minds of our business, and we’re lucky to have him.

Wants to wrestle Thunder Rosa for an hour:

I think from just a proud, like a pride standpoint, it might be one of my favorites [hour-long match with Ivelisse in SHINE], you know? To just go an hour was I think a big — I think it’s a big deal in this business, you know? So hopefully I get the opportunity to do that at AEW as well or somewhere else but I’d love to go an hour again. I wanna go an hour with Thunder Rosa. That’s like my — yeah, that’s on my bucket list.

On wrestling Riho at AEW Double or Nothing 2021:

First [AEW] crowd after the pandemic, yeah man, I was fired up. That was some real energy. Like, the energy that I felt when I came through that tunnel was — that was [honestly] one of the top moments of my career is that match because we wrestled in front of no fans for so long and then coming out and that crowd was just ready to give it to us and we [Serena & Riho] were the first match… that was one of the most fun nights of my career, for sure.

