AEW superstar Serpentico was active on Twitter today, where the luchadore states he plans on spoiling former world champion Chris Jericho’s 30-year anniversary on tonight’s show. Serpentico teams with Luther to face the Demo God and Jake Hager. He writes, “Hey Siri, How does one rain on a 30 year celebratory parade. Find out TONIGHT.”

