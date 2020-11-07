AEW star Serpentico recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to talk about the evolution of his character, and allowing Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara to use his mask for his surprise return on Dynamite. Highlights from the interview are below.

On letting Sammy Guevara use his gear:

I actually found out the night before but, even then, wasn’t sure what was going to happen. I received a text near midnight asking if I had extra gear with me that Sammy could wear the next day. I always bring backup gear just in case and it turns out this was a perfect reason to. AEW is pretty cool ’cause they didn’t just message me and tell me to do it. They asked me if I was okay with Sammy using the gear and that kind of respect goes far with me. I think it worked out great and it made for a fantastic TV moment.

How his mask helps him evolve his character: