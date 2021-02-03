Women of Honor star Session Moth Martina was the latest guest on the ROHstrong podcast to discuss an ankle injury she suffered eight years ago, an issue that has plagued the Irish-wrestler ever since. Hear how it happened below.

Seven or eight years ago, in training, I jumped off the top rope and landed on my ankle really bad and it never healed right. I would do something and roll on it. I had my first hardcore match in my home promotion and it was the same week I was going to the States and Japan. I was doing Mania week and then flying to Japan. I did the hardcore match and rolled on it on my entrance. Not even during the hardcore match, where I took every bump, did thumbtacks, fire, staples to the head. I was dancing to the ring and rolled my ankle. Ever since then, it’s something where if I trip over it a little, it swells up. This last year, even though I’ve been running, it’s fine. My back is fine, my neck is fine. It’s amazing, but also makes me scared like, ‘Is it gonna hurt more after this?’