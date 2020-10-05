Ring of Honor women’s division star Session Moth Martina recently appeared on the Joshi Pod to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how she feels about the industry following the #SpeakingOut movement and her time in STARDOM. Highlights are below.

Remaining hopeful after the #SpeakingOut movement:

Kinda trying to repair everything after that has been tough and obviously it’s emotionally hard having to deal with truths that you didn’t necessarily know in the first place about people and stuff like that but, my main concern is just trying to get everyone back into a safer and better place, trying to get rid of any toxic behavior that happens. None of that, get rid of that and then we can all just have a safe, good time. But yeah, I suppose, obviously hearing stories like that-that have gone on in the last little while has been very — it’s very difficult to kind realize that you’re involved in — without knowing, you’re involved in something like that. You don’t want it to be like that. That’s not what I signed up for. So that sort of stuff is definitely something I don’t like about it and it’s been very discouraging lately but, I don’t wanna give up on something I love because of a few bad apples.

On her time in STARDOM:

Yeah, she’s definitely, definitely a leader. She’s scary. I’m always scared of her, in-ring only. She’s a firecracker, she’s a beast. But yeah, she’s lovely, she’s very helpful and she’s definitely someone that you would trust leading the locker room, you know what I mean? You can tell she has a lot of people’s trust.

You can check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)