Set Photo for Tonight’s Great American Bash Edition of WWE NXT, Triple H Comments

There will be a custom set for tonight’s Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.
As seen in the photo below, NXT Superstar Daniel Vidot tweeted a photo of two cars near the ramp with a red, white and blue theme.
WWE also has an official hashtag for the event that they are using – #NXTGAB.
Triple H tweeted on tonight’s show and wrote, “All tonight’s matches tonight will be epic. Night one of #NXTGAB is one you do not want to miss!!! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT”
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. The Great American Bash will continue next Wednesday night with a “Winner Takes All” main event between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole.
Below is the current line-up for tonight, along with the full tweets from Vidot and Triple H:
* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis in the first-ever NXT Strap Match
* Robert Stone and Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses
* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher
* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match
* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to determine the new 1 contender to Shirai
All tonight’s matches tonight will be epic. Night one of #NXTGAB is one you do not want to miss!!! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT https://t.co/LUVwjdn6Cl
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 1, 2020
Tonight is looking good. 🙌🏾 @WWENXT #GreatAmericanBash pic.twitter.com/tnINxtMQZd
— Vidot (@DanielVidot) July 1, 2020
